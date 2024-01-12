Her Husband Posted A “Missed Connection” Online Trying To Find A Girl He Met At The Airport

If you aren’t aware of what a “missed connection” is, it started out as a dedicated place on Craiglist where someone would post about a stranger they were romantically interested in and had seen out and about in a public setting.

So, for instance, maybe you went to the grocery store and locked eyes with a guy who you thought was cute, but you didn’t have the confidence to ask for his number: you could turn to the internet to see if you could find him and gauge if he was interested in you.

I’m not really sure what the success rate comes out to on all of that, and in this day and age, you can look for a “missed connection” on more places than simply Craigslist.

Apparently, this 32-year-old woman says there’s a Reddit group devoted to this, and as for how she knows, she caught her 33-year-old husband searching for a love interest there.

Now, she’s been with her husband for 12 years, and they tied the knot 8 years ago. They have two young children together, who are both toddlers.

“I’ve caught him so many times throughout our relationship reaching out to girls and always trying to “talk” to girls and very much so crossing the line,” she explained.

“I have so many screenshots and stories. I stayed with him because I was stupid and insecure, and he’s very manipulative and a very good liar. Like very good. To the point where I question my reality because he will deny something so hard even if I saw it with my own eyes.”

Despite all of this, she picked up her life and moved to the other side of the country with him, and she still doesn’t know a single soul there.

It’s been years since she has dug through her husband’s phone to see what he’s up to behind her back, as every single time she did this, she uncovered hurtful things.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.