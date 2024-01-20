Her Husband Smashed Her Young Son’s Birthday Cake In Her Face At His Party

Have you ever seen a video of a bride and groom at their wedding, where suddenly the groom smashes a piece of wedding cake into the bride’s face, and you cringe?

Or maybe you saw a viral video where someone ruined their friend’s birthday cake by smashing it in their face and felt sorry for them?

Over the last few years, people have realized that the whole “cake smashing” thing at parties and events is kind of unnecessary and mean, especially if the person getting the cake smashed in their face didn’t consent to it.

One woman went viral on TikTok after posting the video of her husband smashing her one-year-old son’s birthday cake in her face and mentioning in her caption that she was very upset about it.

Candie Mulroy (@candie1983) is a mother from Tampa, Florida, who celebrated her son Robert’s first birthday with her husband and other relatives over the summer.

It was a Yogi Bear-themed party, and everyone had gone all out to make it special with decorations, all kinds of food, and, of course, a lovely first birthday cake.

In Candie’s video, viewers can see her and her husband place the cake in front of little Robert in his high chair as they sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to him.

After blowing out his candle, Candie’s family encourages Robert to dig into his cake, and her husband can be seen eagerly encouraging him to smash it and eat it.

After more time passes and Robert has a little taste of his cake, Candie’s husband is seen picking up the cake and walking it towards her while she is standing in the corner. You can hear Candie say

