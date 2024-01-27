Her Husband’s Cousin Refused To Replace Her Daughter’s Favorite Doll Even Though Their Kid Destroyed It With Nail Polish

If you’re a parent and have friends or relatives bring their kids over to play with yours, how do you handle conflicts between the kids? For instance, what would you do if your child broke their friend’s nice toy or vice versa?

One woman is upset after her husband’s cousin refused to buy a new doll for her daughter after her daughter destroyed it while she was over at their house.

She and her husband have a four-year-old daughter named Amy. This past Christmas, her mother bought Amy a special doll. It was a baby doll version of the character Mirabel from the Disney film, “Encanto.” The doll quickly became Amy’s favorite toy, and she loved it.

Her husband’s cousin Nat has a daughter named Julie, who is Amy’s age. Julie is known for having a naughty streak, and when she doesn’t get what she wants, she acts out and does the opposite of what she’s told.

“Last week, Nat and Julie came to visit us with some other relatives,” she explained.

“Julie saw the Mirabel doll and asked my daughter if she could play with her. Amy refused. Julie protested, but I spoke with the girls and managed to get them to play with other toys. Sometime later, the kids sat down to watch TV while me and the others got dinner ready. When we went back to the living room, Julie was gone.”

After looking around the house, the adults found Julie in the bathroom with the Mirabel doll and her nail polish kit. Unfortunately, Julie had taken the doll and painted her face, hair, and dress with nail polish. The doll had been destroyed after Julie claimed to have given her a “makeover.”

Amy was heartbroken, and Nat took Julie home quickly after the incident. The next day, she spoke to Nat and asked what she would do to make things right. Unexpectedly, Nat suggested that both girls apologize to each other. Nat said Julie should apologize for ruining the doll, and Amy should apologize for not sharing the doll in the first place.

Nat told her she’d replace her nail polish but said nothing about the doll. That didn’t make sense to her, especially because the nail polish cost around $4, and Julie didn’t use up entire bottles of polish.

