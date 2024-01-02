Her Husband’s Money Is Gone After Trying To “Keep Up” With Her Lifestyle, And He’s Angry That She Never Offered To Pay For Him

This woman isn’t legally married, even though she had a wedding, and she and her husband, John, refer to each other as “husband and wife.” They’ve also always kept their finances separate.

“This was primarily for inheritance purposes because we each have older children from previous relationships,” she recalled.

But, for a while, she’s noticed that John has become increasingly moody and distant– getting angry about “little things.” So, she finally had enough and decided to approach him about getting separated.

It was at that point that she and John got into a massive argument, and he wound up revealing something really shocking: the current state of his finances.

Apparently, John admitted that he had practically no money left in his savings. All of the funds he’d saved up for both his children’s education and his retirement fund were completely wiped out.

On top of that, John had the nerve to blame his financial situation on her– claiming that he’d used all of his savings to “try and keep up” with her lifestyle.

Now, for some context, she and John never had any crazy expensive bills, and they always split all expenses equally. She also owns the home they live in, so they never had to pay a mortgage off, either.

However, she always loved traveling and going on “fairly extravagant” vacations. She would often invite John and his kids to tag along, too, but she claimed that she never pressured them or made them feel obligated to go.

“That said, he was expected to pay for himself and his kids. Except for recently, he accepted every invitation,” she said.

