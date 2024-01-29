Her Loved Ones Are Begging Her To Reconsider Divorcing Her Husband After She Found Out He’s Been Having An Affair For Years

Sometimes, when you decide to break things off and separate or divorce from a spouse, friends and family aren’t as supportive as you would hope they’d be.

One woman is torn after her friends and family have begun begging her to reconsider divorcing her husband after she found out he’d been having an affair for three years.

She and her husband are both in their mid-30s and have been married for over a decade. They went through a lot together throughout their marriage as they became the parents of two young kids, a seven-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter.

Because she and her husband had been through so many trials and challenges together, she figured they could survive anything life threw their way.

However, her world came crashing down when she recently found out her husband had been having an affair for three years behind her back.

She had no idea about the affair and was in such shock that she almost didn’t want to believe it was true.

But she had to confront her husband when she was presented with undeniable evidence. It took her a little while, but eventually, she got her husband to admit what he had done.

“His admission of guilt, accompanied by remorse, did little to ease the immense pain and betrayal I felt,” she said.

“He pleaded for a second chance, swearing that he was ready to do whatever it took to make amends. But, the trust was broken, shattered into a million pieces, and I couldn’t see a path to rebuilding it.”

