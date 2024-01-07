Her Marriage Was Amazing Until She Got Promoted And Began Making Three Times What Her Husband Does

Last March, this 30-year-old woman got married to her 28-year-old husband, and they dated for three years before tying the knot.

Everything was absolutely amazing back then, but everything fell apart as soon as she got promoted and began making three times what her husband does.

Along with her promotion and the new money, she also had to spend more hours working. Now, she spends a ton of her time working, whereas her husband works certain shifts, which means they never end up having time off on the same days.

“Honestly, I’ve started really resenting him,” she explained. “I feel like I’m paying for everything. I know that it’s not true, I don’t pay for everything, but it’s probably 70% of our expenses.”

“He finally has decided to leave his job of 5 years that was going nowhere (literally no option for promotion or anything). He has decided not to look for a job because he wants to take a break.”

She has not been able to go on a vacation in the last two years, as she’s invested so much time to get where she is in her career.

If it wasn’t for the incredible money that came with her promotion, she and her husband would not be able to afford their lifestyle, which also causes her resentment.

It goes deeper than that, however. She also no longer feels like her husband loves her, they have no physical relationship, and she would like to purchase a home and get a dog, while he has no interest in that.

“I want deep conversation, and he’s just not into it,” she said. “I have to claw conversations from him. I’m exhausted, I go to therapy, and he doesn’t want to go to individual or couples.”

