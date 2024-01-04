Her Mom Borrowed $500 From Her Knee Surgery Fund, But Won’t Pay Her Back

For an entire year now, this 25-year-old girl has been waiting to have knee surgery to reconstruct her ACL.

While she’s been waiting, her life has been put on pause. Her knee injury is so severe that she can’t work, participate in any sports, or even use stairs.

Not that long ago, her mom asked if she could borrow $500 from her knee surgery fund, and she said yes since her mom promised that she would pay her back by yesterday’s date.

As they approached the date that her mom said she would give her the money back, she decided to jog her mom’s memory about the repayment.

“I had reminded her two days ago, and she said that would be fine,” she explained. “I asked her for it today, and she said she’d have it back to me by the end of the week (my surgery is on Monday, [the] 8th [of] January), which honestly I don’t trust.”

“She’s never been good with money, and I love her, but I don’t believe her when she says she will give money back.”

“When she asked me, “Do you really think I’d not give it back?” I said, “I honestly don’t know!” Which resulted in her storming out of the house.”

After this upsetting incident with her mom, she found out from her uncle (who is her mom’s brother) that he sent her mom $300 to put towards her knee surgery.

However, her mom not only never gave her the money; but she never told her about it either. She feels that this means her mom has been withholding money meant for her surgery, which is only making her more distressed about everything.

