Her Mom Called Her A Spoiled Brat After She Packed Her Bags To Go Live With Her Dad

Trying to form a healthy relationship with stepsiblings becomes extra challenging when you constantly have to be around each other and struggle to get some space.

One teenager recently told her mom she’d like to live with her dad full time after her boyfriend and his daughter moved into their house, and she was forced to share her bedroom.

She’s 15-years-old, and her parents divorced three years ago. She splits her time between her parents one week at a time, spending one week at her mom’s and the next at her dad’s.

Her mom’s been dating a man named John for the last year. She and John get along but aren’t particularly close since she didn’t see him often when he first started dating her mom. However, that all changed when John and his 11-year-old daughter Trisha moved into her mom’s house after theirs was damaged in a fire.

Because her mom lives in a two-bedroom house, she was forced to share a room with Trisha and sleep in a bunk bed.

“Trisha and I hung out only a few times before this, but I can say the same about her and John; I don’t hate her, but she turned out to be hard to live with,” she explained.

“She has long hair, and her hair is everywhere. She talks in her sleep, and [I’ve been] woken up five or six times since her stay. She also sometimes tried to speak to me when I had already turned off my lamp, a sign that I was going to sleep.”

Anytime she tried to bring up these issues with her mom, her mom would tell her she needed to be nicer and more understanding toward Trisha because she’s been through a lot. Trisha would return home in late January, and her mom told her to set her issues aside until then.

“I talked to my dad, and he said I could just move in with him until Trisha leaves,” she recalled.

