Her Mom Called Her Spoiled When She Said She Wouldn’t Help Care For Her Now That She’s Having Health Problems

I’ve heard many stories of people who felt ignored or cast aside by their parents because they had a sick sibling growing up.

Health complications can cause a lot of tension within families, and this woman’s story is proof of that.

One woman recently got into a fight with her mom, who ignored her needs growing up after her little sister was born with health issues.

She’s 24-years-old and has had a rocky relationship with her mom since she was five when her little sister was born. Her little sister was born prematurely and was one of their local hospital’s youngest ‘premies’ in history.

Her father and her sister’s father were not involved when they were kids, so when her little sister was born, her mom was a single mom.

“My mother went from being my mom to being an almost stranger to me,” she said.

“She spent all her time at the hospital with my sister, and I was passed around from friends to family and even to strangers my mother and I didn’t know.”

“An aunt would hand me over to someone in her husband’s family, or a family friend would pass me onto their friend.”

Unfortunately, when her baby sister finally started getting stronger, and everyone thought she’d be able to go home from the hospital, several complications arose, and she had to stay in the hospital even longer.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.