Her Mother-In-Law Is Demanding That Everyone Take A Lie Detector Test After Her Dog Was Fed Something And Sadly Passed Away

Every single year, this 25-year-old woman’s 60-year-old mother-in-law named Linda always hosts a Christmas party at her home.

Linda invites all of her friends to attend the party, along with her friend’s children, grandchildren, and spouses, so the guest list is pretty sizeable.

This year was no different; Linda threw her annual Christmas party, and everything seemed to be great. She certainly had a wonderful time, and it all went off without a hitch.

Or, so she thought.

The day after Linda’s Christmas party, Linda’s dog Princess got sick. Linda took Princess to the vet, where Princess sadly passed away.

The vet was able to figure out why Princess had tragically and unexpectedly passed away, and in light of that information, Linda is set on getting to the bottom of who exactly caused Princess’s death.

“They determined she had eaten something she shouldn’t have, and my MIL is convinced one of us gave her something,” she explained.

“She now demands everyone take a lie detector test or else the next Christmas party will be canceled. She’s distraught and is accusing people of murdering her dog.”

“I’m going to be blunt and say Linda wasn’t a good dog owner. Princess wasn’t trained properly and had many emotional issues. Linda was also notorious for giving princess food she shouldn’t eat, and we’re all convinced she made princess sick by accident.”

