Her Parents Disowned Her After She Got Pregnant As A Teen, But They’ve Suddenly Started Seeing Her Son Behind Her Back While Trying To Turn Him Against Her

One woman’s family has been treating her terribly since she had her son when she was only 13, and she recently freaked out when she found out they were trying to turn him against her.

She was only a teenager when she got pregnant. Her son’s father was her cousin’s boyfriend then, and while she admits what she did was a big mistake, it tore her family apart. Her family practically disowned her and didn’t support her once she had her baby.

Her son is now 13-years-old, and his father isn’t in the picture. Her family started circling once her son had a promising sports career. Although they wanted nothing to do with her, they wanted to support him. To make matters worse, they’re trying to turn him against her.

“They didn’t want [anything] to do with him when he was a baby, but now that he technically doesn’t ‘need’ me, they’re trying to tell him that he doesn’t have a dad because of me, that I’ll never be enough to advance his athletic career, and I am ruining his life,” she said.

“I’ve begged them to stop, but they say they’re simply telling him the truth, and it’s up to him to decide if he wants anything to do with me, and it’s the consequences of my actions.”

Recently, she found out her son had started spending time with her family, particularly her parents, without her behind her back. When she confronted her son, he began crying and told her he was only visiting them because her dad told him he would stop buying him the sports gear he needed if he stopped contacting them.

She became so furious that once her son went to bed, she rushed over to her parents’ house to confront them.

“I took the high-quality sports gear and threw it at them before telling them that they don’t get to hold a decade-long mistake over my head,” she recalled.

