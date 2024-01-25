Her Parents Spent $100,000 For Her Sister To Go To Private School, Forcing Her And The Rest Of Their Siblings To Take Out Expensive Loans, Which Ruined Their Futures

Unfortunately, parents sometimes have to spend and sacrifice more of their money for one child over the other.

While it’s not ideal in their eyes most of the time, children can still resent their parents or siblings because of it.

One young woman recently told her stepmother that she and her siblings resent their eldest stepsister because she had to receive more expensive schooling, which “ruined” their futures because they got stuck taking out student loans.

She grew up in a big blended family after her dad married her stepmom, who had children from a previous relationship.

She gets along with all of her siblings and stepsiblings, who see each other like blood relatives, except for one, her eldest stepsister, Liana.

By the time her parents married, Liana was almost 18-years-old. She was “independently homeschooled” as a child, so everyone assumed she was very smart.

However, around that time, she received some testing, and it was revealed that she had only learned enough up to a ninth-grade level and was not able to get transferable credits for her new school.

“Neither our school nor the public school were willing to place her above ninth grade,” she explained.

“Since she was only about a month from turning 18, this would mean she would be in high school until her 21st birthday and would likely have to drop out anyway. The only other option was to have her get a GED.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.