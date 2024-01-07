Her Roommate Is Absolutely Disgusting, And She Doesn’t Know How To Deal With Her Anymore

Three months ago, this 24-year-old girl moved in with her female roommate. They did know one another for a bit before they decided to be roommates, as they are going to college for the same thing, but they aren’t exactly friends.

She thought her roommate seemed fine and appeared to have her life in order. Her roommate would always talk about how she cooks every day, makes it to the gym, and still finds the time to party every single weekend with her friends.

This girl came across like solid roomy material, but she was in for a sad surprise when they moved in together.

“She is the messiest, most disgusting person I have ever encountered,” she explained. “I don’t care about her own room, but she is leaving a mess in our kitchen all the time.”

“Every single morning I come to the kitchen, the countertop is [covered] from her powder protein shake, food leftovers, mixed with unknown liquids. Every. Day.”

“To the point, I don’t have any space to prepare my own food. Once I came home after a week or so only to find out her white yogurt splattered all inside our fridge and over my food too.”

“I confronted her, she aplogized and said she was feeling sick and didn’t have the strength to clean it up.”

When her roommate did find the time to clean up, she didn’t do a good job. Then, there was one time she found a worm in their kitchen due to how filthy it was.

She did a whole deep clean of the kitchen back when she moved into the place, as she did find mold in the space where dishes can dry.

