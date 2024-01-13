Her Roommate’s New Boyfriend Has Been Practically Living With Them For The Past Three Months, So She Wants To Insist That He Start Paying Rent

This 28-year-old woman has been living in a two-bedroom apartment with her roommate, Sarah, for about two years, and thankfully, they get along pretty well.

However, around six months ago, Sarah began dating a guy named Mark, and it caused their living situation to become somewhat tense.

At the beginning of Sarah and Mark’s relationship, he would only stay over a couple of nights each week. But, over the past three months, the frequency has seriously increased, and now, he sleeps at their place practically every single night.

“He uses our shared spaces, showers here, and basically lives with us without officially moving in,” she said.

So, after getting a bit fed up, she decided to confront Sarah about the issue. She told her roommate that if Mark was going to be over so often, then it would be fair for him to begin contributing to both their rent and utility expenses.

Well, her roommate was apparently quite shocked by her suggestion and tried to argue that Mark didn’t have any of his belongings at their apartment. Plus, Sarah pointed out how he still paid for rent at his own apartment, so her roommate didn’t think it would be right to charge him additional rent at their place.

“Sarah also said it might strain their relationship if I insisted on this,” she added.

Regardless, she still believes that her request was reasonable. After all, Mark constantly being in their apartment raises their utility bills. Plus, it’s been impacting how much she’s able to comfortably use their shared spaces.

So, on the one hand, she obviously doesn’t want to cause any issues in her roommate’s relationship.

