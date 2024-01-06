Her Sister-In-Law Keeps Pressuring Her To Date And Claiming That, By Remaining Single, She’s “Losing” Her Divorce After Her Ex-Husband Left Her For A Younger Woman

About three years ago, this 45-year-old woman got divorced after her husband cheated on her. During their marriage, they had two children together– one of whom is now an adult, and their younger child is 17 years old. So, following the split, she decided to just remain single.

Yes, she did go out on a few dates with new guys, but it was tough for her to find the “spark” again. Honestly, she also didn’t mind being single again, either.

According to her, it was actually the first time she’d been flying solo since she was just 16 years old, and her newfound freedom allowed her to dive back into the activities she really enjoyed.

For instance, she now lives alone and regularly knits, creates pottery, and tries out new hobbies. She also opened a small food business because, quite frankly, she just loves food. On top of that, she even adopted a pet cat.

“So I want nothing more than that. I am happy with my situation,” she admitted.

Her sister-in-law, on the other hand, finds the whole thing strange and keeps insisting that she should be going out on dates in order to avoid “losing” her divorce.

Her sister-in-law seems to believe that if she remains single, then her ex-husband will have metaphorically “won” their breakup– mainly because his new girlfriend, who was his former mistress, is a lot younger than she is.

She, however, doesn’t think her divorce is some sort of competition, which is why she’s told her sister-in-law on numerous occasions that she shouldn’t need to date in order to “win.”

In her eyes, her ex-husband is just that– her ex and the father of her children.

