Her Sister-In-Law Tried To Modernize Her $1,200 Vintage Wedding Gown Behind Her Back And Ruined It

This 24-year-old woman is currently engaged to her fiancé Adrien, who is 25. And while preparing for her big day, she scored big by finding and purchasing a vintage wedding gown for only $1,200 on Etsy.

Afterward, she asked her future sister-in-law Silena, who is 22, to store the dress for her while she and Adrien worked on deep cleaning their closet.

“So it didn’t get damaged and wasn’t hanging around for anyone besides immediate family or close friends to see,” she recalled.

Well, she and her fiancé went to his sister’s house just yesterday to pick up the gown, and she was so excited to get the dress back in order to show it to her mom.

Upon arrival, though, she was shocked and horrified. Apparently, her sister-in-law claimed to have “modernized” the dress while it was at her house.

“My sister-in-law had gutted it. It was now essentially a mini dress with barely any resemblance to what it was previously,” she revealed.

After seeing the dress, she immediately began freaking out on her sister-in-law, too, claiming that Silena had absolutely no right to do that to her gown without asking. She also accused Silena of ruining her wedding dress.

However, her sister-in-law didn’t even apologize. Instead, Silena just started “complaining” and claiming that the “modernized” dress was supposed to be a surprise engagement gift!

Silena also tried to get her fiancé to defend the dress destruction, too, but thankfully, Adrien sided with her– telling his sister that she really stepped over the line.

