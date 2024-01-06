Her Sister Said Her Daughter Wasn’t “That Special” After She Started Bragging About Her Daughter’s Academic Achievements

This woman’s 16-year-old daughter is incredibly intelligent and ambitious. Right now, her daughter is enrolled in all the AP classes that her high school has available. Her daughter’s course schedule also includes computer science, economics, and social studies as electives.

Since her husband is a lawyer, this inspired their daughter to enroll in a law self-study elective course. To complete her daughter’s packed school year, she also takes two other languages (Italian and Russian) alongside a required English class.

In the country they live in, English is a second language for citizens and a requirement for students to learn.

“Obviously, I’m very proud of her for doing all of this, and I talk about it A LOT,” she said.

No one has ever expressed frustration with how much she gushes about her daughter’s academic success until she attended a family dinner a while ago. During the dinner, she was letting her mother know that her daughter had just earned an A+ in her AP math class, and her sister lost it.

“My sister snapped at me to shut up about my daughter already and that she’s not that special. I was shocked because my sister was always one of my daughter’s biggest supporters,” she explained.

Prior to this incident, her sister has never badmouthed her daughter. After her sister’s outburst, their mother attempted to get her sister to relax. However, her sister was so angry that she was red in the face.

“She scolded me for bragging about my daughter’s accomplishments when I know how her daughter was just kicked out (her words) from AP math because of a few too many bad grades. I didn’t know about it. She never told me, but she obviously told my mom since she was on her side,” she shared.

Then, she told her sister she was sorry for her behavior since her hope was to resolve the conflict. Unfortunately, though, her apology didn’t help matters too much because her sister continued to criticize her.

