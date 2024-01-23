Her Sister Sold Her Puppy While She Was On Vacation, As She Needed The Money

Not too long ago, this 24-year-old girl got a six-month-old male Greyhound puppy, and she named him Goose.

She has always dreamed of having a Greyhound, and she was so excited to welcome Goose into her home.

Then, her friends invited her to go on a week-long vacation, but luckily, her 32-year-old sister May offered to watch Goose for her.

She gave May some money to spend on Goose in case he needed more food, toys, or anything else while she was away.

May has a 7-year-old daughter, who adores Goose, so she was comfortable with the petsitting arrangement.

She left for vacation with her friends, and everything was excellent until the final day of her trip. She received a call from May, saying Goose had run away and she couldn’t locate him anywhere.

“I was very devastated when I heard that,” she explained. “So I came home from my travel a bit [earlier] to see if I [could] find Goose. But I couldn’t. I asked May how he got out.”

May mentioned she let Goose out to exercise a bit, and 20 minutes later, when she went outside to get him, he was no longer there in her backyard.

May started to panic and then ended up calling her to tell her the bad news. She was so upset after May lost Goose.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.