Her Stepson Has Been Displaying Disturbing Behaviors, So She Issued Her Husband An Ultimatum

This 31-year-old woman has been married to her 40-year-old husband for two and a half years, and that’s how long she has also known her 8-year-old stepson.

From the beginning, she could tell there was something wrong with her stepson, but the first instance that really left her in shock was when her stepson drew a strange picture of his mom.

Her stepson was hardly 6-years-old when he made the drawing, which depicted his mom covered in a disordered pattern of black and red marker.

She asked her stepson what the red marker meant, and he said it was his mom’s blood from tons of tiny cuts.

Following this jarring incident, she witnessed her stepson put water on their staircase, hoping his sister would slip and fall down.

He was newly 6 at the time, and she was horrified that her stepson was concocting a plan to seriously injure someone at such a young age.

As the years went on, things escalated with her stepson, and whenever she attempted to discuss this with her husband, he shut down.

Her stepson is currently 8-years-old, and he slams dining room chairs around whenever he’s told his video games are being taken away as punishment for his bad behavior.

He also screams to no end, is violent and aggressive with everyone in their household, throws objects, and says things that make her sick to her stomach.

