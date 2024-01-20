Here Are Some Personality Traits That Make You Attract Narcissists In Your Love Life

Have you ever looked back on your love and dating life and wondered why you continually were stuck with people who were selfish narcissists?

It’s not a fun realization to have, and unfortunately, many people don’t come to realize they have a habit of dating narcissists until they’re at least three to four relationships or flings in.

However, once you come to that realization, it’s important to start looking inward to try and figure out what draws you to this kind of person. Here are some personality traits that may suck you into dating or getting into relationships with narcissists.

You’re empathetic

Narcissists tend to be drawn towards empathetic people. Why? Because they know you’ll be able to feel and sense their pain, therefore making it easier for them to lure you in with pity parties and sad stories so you can tend to their needs.

Empathetic and kind-hearted people also tend to be the type to forgive easier than others, a trait that narcissists depend on for all the times they’ll do you wrong.

It’s not at all a bad thing to be empathetic, but remember not to let people walk all over you and keep your distance from those who try.

You’re drawn towards challenging people

One thing that many people who keep getting into relationships with narcissists fail to realize is that they may have become addicted to or are subconsciously drawn toward challenging and complicated partners.

