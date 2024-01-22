Here’s An Adorable DIY Valentine Idea, And You Just Need A Toilet Paper Roll To Get Started

Remember when you were a little kid and would get adorable paper valentines from your classmates for Valentine’s Day?

I always loved giving valentines as much as I loved getting them. As we age, we move away from the kitschy little paper valentines and focus more on buying the perfect material gift for our loved ones.

While getting your partner or crush a bouquet of flowers, a box of chocolates, a nice gift card, or a trip to a spa is lovely and very thoughtful, you may want to consider throwing in a homemade valentine to hit them with some thoughtful nostalgia and let them know just how much you care.

If you love little intricate crafts, this DIY valentine created by TikTok content creator Yasmin (@yasminartdrawing) will be right up your alley.

In the video for her DIY valentine, Yasmin starts by taking a cardboard toilet paper roll and folding it in half lengthwise twice.

She cuts the cardboard in half until she’s left with two equal parts. By the time she’s finished cutting them, she has two pieces that make little open cubes that can slide into each other to make a box.

Yasmin uses a pencil on the outer cardboard piece to trace a heart on the front and back. She then cuts the heart out, making a cute little square box with a heart in the center.

Yasmin then paints the tiny box a bright pink color and uses tiny pink gem stickers to outline the heart in the center.

Next, Yasmin prints sweet messages like “I love you” onto pieces of computer paper that she cut into the shape of a heart.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.