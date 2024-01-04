Here’s Exactly How To Clean Different Types Of Baby Toys To Protect Your Child From Harmful Germs

To children, their toys are their most prized possessions. There’s nothing that can delight or entertain them more. Over the course of a day, these toys, whether they’re colorful plastic building blocks or a soft, cuddly teddy bear, get thrown around, played with, slept with, and chewed on.

So, it’s not long before your child’s playthings lose their shine and their stuffed animals become a frayed, tattered, unrecognizable mess.

Since these toys often go into your baby’s mouth, you might be wondering how to clean them safely to maintain a healthy home and keep your baby from getting sick. Different toys need to be sanitized in different ways. Here’s how to kill germs on various kinds of baby toys and keep them looking fresh.

How To Clean Plush Toys

Plush toys can get dirty and funky-smelling pretty quickly, but luckily, they’re easy to clean. Just place them in a mesh bag or zippered pillowcase and toss them into the washer and dryer, setting both machines on delicate.

Instead of bleach, you can add vinegar, alongside a gentle detergent, to the wash cycle to disinfect the toys. Bleach can discolor the fabric, and when your child’s favorite toy gets ruined, it can cause a lot of upset.

Most plush toys also come with care labels, so check those out before going in with your own cleaning methods. Plush toys that can’t go in the washing machine, like anything with battery packs, metal parts, or noisemakers, can be spot-cleaned.

How To Clean Plastic Toys

Solid plastic toys can be sanitized by submerging them in warm, sudsy water and scrubbing them until they’re sparkling clean. Then, rinse them off and let the items air dry before returning them to your baby’s hands.

