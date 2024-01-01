Here’s Exactly Why Your Pillows Tend To Turn Yellow Over Time And How To Prevent This Pesky Discoloration

It isn’t easy to find a comfortable, high-quality pillow. At the store, you might try squishing pillows through their plastic packaging or resting your head on them to try to determine if they suit your sleep style.

But the only way to truly test a pillow out is by taking one home and sleeping on it for a few nights. It’s very much a process of trial and error that can lead to a lot of money being spent.

So, once you’ve actually found the perfect pillow, you never want to let it go. However, your pillow won’t retain its pristine white fabric forever, even if you regularly use a pillowcase to protect it. Eventually, yellow stains will appear. It’s gross, but it happens to the best of us.

Why does it happen, though? Where do these stains come from? And, more importantly, how do you get rid of them? We’ll cover the reasons behind this not-so-pretty transformation, along with some cleaning hacks to keep your pillow looking new for longer.

So, why do pillows turn yellow?

The answer is moisture. Some of the common causes of moisture usually come from your own body. Sweat, drool, and wet hair can turn your pillows and sheets yellow over time.

If you often go to bed with damp hair after showering, try wrapping your hair in a towel to stop moisture from seeping through your pillowcase. The oils from your skin and hair, created by your body’s sebaceous glands, can also pass down to your pillow, making it develop a yellow hue.

Furthermore, face lotions and other skin care products can contribute to the yellowing of your pillow. If your bedtime routine consists of putting creams and serums on your face or applying a hair mask, some residue from these products can rub off and build up on your pillow.

So, before lying down, make sure that the products have been properly absorbed into your skin or hair.

