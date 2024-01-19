Here’s How Birds Really Stay Warm In The Winter And Ways You Can Help These Feathered Friends Brave The Chill A Bit Easier

As temperatures plummet and winter wraps its frosty fingers around neighborhoods across the country, it’s not just us humans who are bundling up. Our feathered friends outside are bracing themselves for the cold, too.

Have you ever wondered how these little creatures manage to stay warm during the chilly season? Let’s dive into their intriguing tactics, as well as break down how you can lend a helping wing this season.

Feathers Are Nature’s Cozy Blankets

First of all, birds have an amazing natural defense against the cold: their feathers. Much like a snug winter coat, feathers provide great insulation.

Birds also fluff up their feathers to trap warm air close to their bodies, creating a personal heated space. This is the avian version of us piling on layers and blankets to keep the cold at bay.

Shivering: It’s Not Just A Human Thing

Just like us, birds actually shiver to stay warm. This rapid muscle movement is a classic way to generate heat.

However, bird shivering is much more efficient and sustained than ours, helping them maintain their body temperature even in the freezing cold.

Birds Fuel Up With Winter Buffets

