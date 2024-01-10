Here’s How Frequently You Should Be Repainting Both The Interior And Exterior Of Your House, And It’s Likely More Often Than You Think

If your walls are looking a little dingy or your exterior doesn’t have the curb appeal it once did, you might be wondering why that is. Nothing on the inside or outside seems to be obviously frayed, fragmented, or peeling.

So, why does your home look so dull? The problem lies in the paint. Painting isn’t just something you do when you want to switch up the vibes in your space. It’s actually an essential part of home maintenance.

It might be time to throw on a fresh coat of paint. In fact, you’re probably well overdue. Here’s how frequently you should be painting both the interior and exterior of your house—it’s probably more often than you think.

Home Exterior

Because of natural elements, any paint that’s outdoors tends to break down more quickly. According to painting pros, you should repaint your home’s exterior every five to twelve years. For cedar and other woods, you might need to do some touch-ups at the five-year mark.

For fiber cement, you can probably make it all the way to twelve years. However, there are two factors to keep in mind, so the timelines can vary.

The first is the climate you live in. If you live in a place that has extremely hot or cold weather, you can expect to repaint your exterior more often. Heat, humidity, and freezing temperatures wear down the surfaces, which can cause colors to fade, blister, or peel.

Additionally, depending on how your house is positioned, one or two sides of it will be taking the brunt of sun damage. Those spots may need to be refreshed before other areas.

The second consideration to make is the quality of the paint you’re using. High-quality paints will preserve color for longer and protect against fading due to the high amounts of titanium dioxide they contain. They also usually have added agents to fend off mold/mildew and are easier to clean.

