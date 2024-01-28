Here’s How To Build A Wardrobe That Matches Your Lifestyle To Make Sure That Your Clothes Are Fitting And Functional

People tend to get frustrated with their closets and wardrobes when they don’t have enough clothes that fit their lifestyle.

For instance, have you ever found yourself looking at your closet or dresser drawers full of clothes and exclaiming, “I have nothing to wear?”

If that happens to you often, you may be in need of a closet reset. The first step is purging your closet of clothes you don’t need or want anymore. Then, you should donate or hand down those clothes. Finally, you can then build a wardrobe that suits your lifestyle.

Any solid wardrobe should have a handful of clothes that fall under these categories: work clothes, casual streetwear, athletic clothes, lounging clothes, and clothes for more formal, special occasions.

However, to really build your wardrobe to be super functional and convenient, you want to put more emphasis on the clothes that suit your lifestyle. For instance, if you spend a lot of time working at your office, why would you have more lounging clothes than work clothes?

To get your wardrobe to align with your lifestyle, you can begin by sitting down and listing all the activities you do throughout the week or what your daily routine looks like on each day of the week.

To get a little more technical, write down how many hours you spend on each activity per week.

Then, to help you visualize your routines and lifestyle, you can go online and make a pie chart to see what you spend most of your week doing.

Once you have a solid idea of the activities that make up most of your time each week, you can look at your wardrobe and see if your clothes work accordingly. Observe your clothes and see how they coordinate with your lifestyle.

