Here’s How To Deal With Dating A Roster Of Guys Instead Of Putting All Your Eggs In One Basket

As we enter a new year, you may be ready to put yourself out there and enter or re-enter the dating world.

For those who have had their fair share of first dates, you’ve likely heard that you shouldn’t put “all your eggs in one basket” when it comes to dating. Ideally, if you’ve got the time and availability for it, you should try going on several dates with different people instead of sticking with and putting all your hopes on one person.

Many people advise looking at dating this way because you’ll often be less disappointed if things don’t work out with one of your dates because you have others lined up. Then, when you feel really strongly for one of those people, or you get more serious with one of them, you can break things off with the rest and stick with them.

This is why some people use the word ‘roster’ in dating. If there are several people you’re dating at once, then they’re on your roster.

Although it’s great to have a dating roster and keep things interesting, it can get a little emotionally exhausting and overwhelming.

So, if you’re about to start dating multiple people and want to have a dating roster, here are some tips for handling it.

Know when it’s time to let someone go

If you have an anxious attachment style or become distraught at the idea of breaking things off with someone, your roster may become too large, and you’ll be more likely to get stressed. One of the most effective parts of having a roster is that when someone you’ve been dating doesn’t treat you well or vibe with you, you end things and ‘kick them off.’

However, if you keep holding onto people you’re dating because, deep down, you’re afraid of losing them or losing their attention, you won’t be dating effectively or coming any bit closer to meeting “the one.” Don’t hold onto people who don’t make you happy.

