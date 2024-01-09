Here’s How To Deal With Your Sister Not Wanting To Accept The Role Of Being Your Maid Of Honor

As wonderful, romantic, and dreamy weddings can be, they can also be quite stressful, especially when planning.

Weddings, like any big event, tend to meet a few bumps in the road. The weather on your wedding day may not be what you hoped it would be, some guests may not show up, and some people may decide not to be in your wedding party.

For many women who grow up with sisters and have close relationships with their sisters as they get older, they dream of having their sister as their maid of honor when they get married.

However, not everyone wants to commit to the busy role of maid of honor, even if they’re related to the bride by blood.

Having your sister reject the role of maid of honor at your wedding can be heartbreaking and unexpected. Still, it’s important to remember that it’s not the end of the world, and it doesn’t mean your wedding won’t be amazing anymore.

If this is something that’s happening to you or you fear may happen to you, here’s how to cope with it and make other arrangements.

Offer your sister other roles

Sometimes, people say no to being a maid of honor not because they don’t love the bride or don’t want to be involved in the wedding but because it’s too much commitment and they’re too busy. After all, wouldn’t you rather have a maid of honor who’s 100% committed to making your special day as amazing as it can be versus one who is panicking and can’t get anything done?

So, if it’s the maid of honor position your sister is worried about, see if she’d be interested in any other roles, like a bridesmaid, singer, or speaker at your reception. However, if the only role your sister is comfortable taking on is a guest, you have to be ready to accept that.

