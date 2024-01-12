Here’s How To Grow Flower Bulbs Inside This Winter To Brighten Up Your Space Despite The Cold

Contrary to popular belief, gardening doesn’t stop even after the days start to get colder and shorter. Flowers may be associated with spring since that’s the actual growing season. However, much of the work it takes to get them to bloom happens during the fall and winter.

Flower bulbs should be planted in your garden sometime between late November and early December. It all depends on what zone you live in.

If you were hoping to get outside and plant some flower bulbs, it might be a little too late for that now. Planting outside may not be an option currently, but growing bulbs indoors is! You can plant them in your garden after they’ve bloomed. Here’s how to grow bulbs inside your home properly this winter.

Pick The Right Bulbs For Growing Indoors

Many types of bulbs can be grown indoors, but some don’t fare as well. Cold-hardy flower bulbs like tulips, hyacinths, miniature daffodils, dwarf iris, and other smaller varieties will thrive indoors. They can be planted in pots.

Generally, smaller bulbs are better for indoor growing because they won’t get too tall and risk flopping over. Some tulips can reach heights of up to two feet, so they can tip over and accidentally uproot themselves.

Plant Bulbs Close Together

Bulbs should be planted very close together when they’re being grown indoors. As a general rule of thumb, six tulip bulbs, six daffodils, and three hyacinths can fit in a six-inch pot. Use a clean clay or plastic pot with drainage holes in the bottom.

Fill the clean pot with a well-draining potting mix about a third of the way full. Then, stand the bulbs in the soil with the pointed sides up, ensuring that they’re close together. Finally, add soil around the bulbs and water them immediately.

