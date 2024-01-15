Here’s How To Help Overnight Guests Feel More Comfortable If You Don’t Have A Guest Room For Them To Stay In

Winter is the season for hosting visitors and overnight guests. This period of friends and family members swooping into town to stay with you for a weekend can be the most fun time of the year.

It can also be the most stressful—especially if you don’t have a guest room. Whether you are living in a small apartment or have converted your guest room into a home office, there are still ways to give guests a comfortable and inviting place to sleep.

When a guest room is not an option, set up a space for them that is out of the path of direct traffic. At that point, it all comes down to the little things.

Pay careful attention to detail, ace the presentation of the furniture, and add some extra thoughtful touches to make the guest experience a memorable and high-quality one. Here’s how to make your home the best it can be before your overnighters arrive.

Free Up Some Space

Even though their sleeping arrangements may be temporary, you want to give your guests some space to make them feel at home. This can be done by moving furniture around and adding pieces that will help them settle in. Living out of a suitcase isn’t ideal for anyone, and it tends to make guests feel disorganized and unwelcome.

Place a rolling clothing rack with multiple hangers nearby or free up some space in a closet/dresser so they can unpack and keep their garments from getting wrinkled. The addition of a privacy screen can help make up for the lack of walls and separate your guest from their surroundings.

Dress Up The Bathroom

Before your guest arrives, the least you can do is clean the bathroom and clear up some counter or cabinet space for them to use. This is a room that is used frequently, and it may even be the only place your guest is guaranteed total privacy during their entire stay. So, dressing it up can make a world of difference in the quality of their stay.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.