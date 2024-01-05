Here’s How To Help Your Skin Recover Following A Major Hangover From The Whole Holiday Season

Something that I wish people talked about more is how much our skin struggles after a night of drinking.

Everyone complains about headaches, nausea, or fatigue, but we also need to acknowledge how our skin often takes a hit, too. If you break out or have a swollen face after a night of drinking, you’re not alone.

Of course, hangovers hit differently during the holidays, and our skin suffers even more from the festive drinking and cold weather combined. So, if you woke up after some intense nights over the holidays and noticed your skin needs some extra TLC, here are a few tips for reviving it.

Use an ice roller

My face tends to be super puffy when I wake up after a long night of drinking. Alcohol dilates your blood vessels, causing puffiness, so using an ice roller on your face can help decrease it. Plus, that cool ice roller simply feels amazing after waking up in a rough state.

Hydrate

I know you’ve heard it a million times, but you need to hydrate if you’ve been drinking. If you had a long night of drinking, you need to hydrate the next morning. Drinking water and replenishing your electrolytes is super important, and your skin will thank you for it. Popping a few ibuprofen can’t hurt either!

Use an oil cleanser

Cleansing oils are great for the post-holiday party morning face wash because they will do a better job of keeping your skin moisturized while removing any leftover grime or makeup. Follow up your oil cleanser with another gentle face wash for a double cleanse to make your skin feel as fresh as a daisy.

