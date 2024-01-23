Here’s How To Just Keep Going And Moving Yourself Forward Amidst Life’s Many Challenges And Tribulations

Nowadays, everyone warns you against “grind culture” and encourages you to slow down and take breaks to avoid stress.

While it’s true that overworking yourself can lead to major burnout, sometimes we take that kind of advice too literally, and our “breaks” turn into lazier, sometimes depressing spirals.

Here’s the thing – there’s a difference between overworking yourself and keeping yourself motivated to push through life’s challenges. Sometimes, you simply have to remind yourself that you have to keep going.

I know, I know, it’s a lot easier said than done. In order to feel happy and at peace with your life, you don’t have to be happy all the time, but you can’t succumb to the challenges and disruptions life will throw at you.

This year, try your hardest to keep going without getting stuck in too many ruts. Don’t push yourself to the point of mental exhaustion and burnout, but don’t let yourself get caught up in any mistakes or trials.

Imagine yourself picking yourself up and dusting yourself off every time something happens that throws you off course. That’s the kind of attitude you need to keep with you.

Stop looking at things like your job, social life, and self-care as negative chores that you have to do. Instead, create small goals for every aspect of your life and stay motivated to achieve them. You don’t have to set big goals with specific end dates to get things done. Instead, break up your desires into smaller goals and tasks to keep you from getting overwhelmed.

But what do you do when you mess up or don’t achieve those goals?

Of course, you can get upset. You can cry, take a day off, disconnect from the world, treat yourself to some extra sleep, etc. However, you can’t do that for too long. You have to get back up, and you have to keep going.

