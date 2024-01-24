Here’s How To Properly Grow And Care For String Of Turtles, A Trailing Vine Succulent That’s Sure To Add Intrigue To Any Space

Houseplants that form trailing vines that dangle elegantly over the edge of pots and baskets are a favorite for indoor gardens. In the past few years, interest in unique plants such as these, namely string of turtles, has grown.

If you are considering adding a string of turtles houseplant to your collection, here’s how to properly grow and care for one.

String of turtles is a type of succulent that is native to the rainforests of Brazil. It thrives in warm environments and can adapt well to the average household climate. The shape of its tiny leaves is what gives the succulent its name. Each one resembles the shell of a turtle. As the plant matures, its foliage develops a contrasting pattern of dark and light green.

The care of a string of turtles differs slightly from that of other succulents. To maintain its remarkable vining quality, conditions need to be just right. First, make sure your succulent receives plenty of bright, indirect sunlight.

The light should reach all areas of the plant, especially the top, so that it continues to produce new growth. Don’t keep it in full sun for too long, though, as that can damage the leaves.

Next, a string of turtles requires well-draining, acidic soil that consists of organic matter, particularly peat because of its acidic nature. Be careful not to let the soil’s pH levels get too low. Additionally, keep the soil slightly moist.

For the string of turtles, overwatering is worse than dry conditions. Avoid overwatering by drenching the soil until water starts to stream out from the drainage holes in the bottom of the pot. Allow the top two inches of soil to dry out before watering again.

This succulent enjoys consistent warmth and dislikes cold temperatures. Keep your home somewhere between 68 degrees and 75 degrees. Refrain from placing the succulent near drafty areas.

You may also want to use a humidifier to increase humidity around the plant when the interior of your home is feeling dry. During the growing season, fertilize the plant with a diluted houseplant fertilizer every two weeks.

