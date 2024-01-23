Here’s How To Style Belts With Your Dresses To Add Some Flare And Show Off Your Silhouette In An Outfit

I feel like nowadays, fewer women have belts in their wardrobes. I mean, when was the last time you wore a belt?

You may think that if you don’t have any pants needing some assistance staying up, you don’t need to own a belt. However, belts are a great tool for adding a little more flare and structure to an outfit, and it’s never a bad idea to have a handful of them in your closet.

One of the best clothing items to wear a belt with is a dress.

Belts can really take a dress to the next level, and I’m not just talking about a tiny, thin black belt used to cinch your waist a bit. There’s a variety of belts that can complement so many dresses and elevate them.

Belts emphasize your silhouette, enhance the dress’s material, add an eye-catching element, and allow you to show off your personal style.

Here are some things you’ll want to consider when choosing to wear a belt with a dress.

First, think about the occasion you’re wearing the dress to. Is it a formal occasion like a wedding or nice dinner party, or a casual occasion like meeting friends for drinks?

If things are formal, you’ll want to find a nicer belt, like a belt made out of satin or one with a pretty embellishment. A simple black or brown belt would work for casual events.

Next, you want to pick your belt based on the kind of dress you want to wear. If you’re wearing a dress that is bold and “speaks for itself,” you don’t need to add a flashy belt. If you’re wearing something like a casual maxi dress, a simple wide belt to add some extra flare would be great.

