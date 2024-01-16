Here’s How To Throw The Perfect Potluck Wedding To Save Money And Add A Fun Personal Touch Without Sacrificing Flavor

When I say “potluck wedding,” does part of you cringe at the thought?

A lot of people are quick to shut down the idea of a potluck wedding, as they’re usually associated with being cheap or lazy. However, potluck-style wedding receptions can be fun, delicious, and, of course, a huge money saver.

Potluck-style wedding receptions are a great opportunity for guests to get to know each other on a more personal wedding and an easy way to give your special day a more communal vibe.

When you invite people you trust and who have a reputation for making delicious food to cook for your potluck, you can rest easy on your wedding day, knowing there will be something for you and your guests to enjoy.

Plus, you can save a lot of money on catering costs when you host a potluck wedding. For some people, around 50% of their wedding budget goes toward catered food and paying for catering staff services.

The first thing you’ll want to determine is your guest list and whether you want every guest to bring some kind of food or drink item. If you’re having a very small wedding, you can ask every guest to bring something, but if you’re having a larger wedding, you may want to consider only asking a handful of guests to supply food or split guests up into teams that bring separate dishes.

If you have a large wedding, you can also have everyone bring something that would feed the number of people at their tables so that each table at your reception has its own mini-potluck versus a large, buffet-style potluck for all your guests.

Don’t forget to make it clear from the get-out that you’ll be having a potluck-style wedding. It should be mentioned on your wedding website and your invitations so that your guests can get all the resources they need in advance.

The next step is to create a menu for your guests and your potluck wedding. It’s a good idea to give your guests an idea of what they should bring instead of making it a free-for-all so there’s some balance.

