Here’s How You Can Set New Year’s Resolutions With Your Child To Help With Their Motivation And Self-Confidence

When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, the idea of adults vowing to go to the gym, lose weight, and eat healthier diets is probably what surfaces in most people’s minds.

But the New Year can serve as an opportunity for kids to set some goals, too. Even though children may not be able to stay up until midnight to celebrate the new year, they can still partake in the practice of setting goals.

Goal-setting gives kids a sense of purpose and responsibility. It also provides them with direction and motivation and can help develop their self-confidence.

Sticking to their goals will teach them valuable lessons that stay with them into adulthood. In addition, making New Year’s resolutions together can strengthen bonds between children and parents.

But don’t just have kids make resolutions all on their own. Guide them through the goal-setting process and show them what smart, inspiring, achievable, and age-appropriate goals look like.

Here’s how to support your child as they come up with a plan for a healthier, happier year.

Do Not Dictate Resolutions

The first step is to listen to what your child wants. Kids should come up with their own resolutions, not just follow their parents’ agenda.

It’s tough enough to stick to goals that truly matter to you. Imagine if you had to wake up every day to fulfill someone else’s wishes. You would probably feel very unmotivated to work toward them.

