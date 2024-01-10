He’s A Cop Who Threatened To Report Both His Niece For Underage Drinking And His Sister For Supplying The Alcohol

This guy is a police officer, and he claims that he is “more or less required” to report any crimes that he witnesses– regardless of whether he is in uniform and working or totally off duty.

So, when he was invited over to his sister’s house for a New Year’s party, he basically got called a party pooper.

For some context, he is the only person in his family who lives close to his sister, brother-in-law, and his niece– who is 19-years-old. That’s why he decided to hang out there and celebrate the new year.

“It wasn’t anything big,” he recalled, “My sister made dinner, and we opened up a couple bottles of wine.”

But then, he noticed that his niece began reaching for one of the wine bottles. At that point, he claimed that he tried to “keep things light” by telling his niece, “Hey, nice try there.” He also took the bottle away from her.

However, his brother-in-law wound up stepping in and telling him that it was fine. His brother-in-law also revealed that they allowed his niece to drink a few glasses of wine on special occasions with family.

“But I told my brother-in-law that’s underage drinking, and I can’t see it happen and not report it,” he revealed.

His brother-in-law was shocked and tried to argue with him after that. At the same time, his niece went to grab the wine again.

So, he finally told his brother-in-law that, on top of reporting his niece for underage drinking, he would also have to report his sister and brother-in-law for distributing alcohol to a minor.

