He’s A “Girl Dad” Who Went Viral For Sharing Hilarious Yet Meaningful Videos About Teaching His Daughter How To Know Her Worth

In a world full of online parenting trends, the “No Dusty Sons” movement is one that has stood out among the rest.

Moms everywhere were going viral for teaching their sons how to take on their fair share of the mental, physical, and emotional responsibilities in relationships. A 34-year-old dad named Eric Taylor (@girldad_e) has gained attention for his fresh take on the trend.

Instead of focusing on sons, he’s teaching his two daughters how to avoid settling for less in relationships.

Through a series of viral videos, Eric demonstrates behaviors that his daughters should expect from anyone who comes into their lives. In one video, he sets an example of what taking accountability looks like so his daughters won’t accept fake apologies from their future partners.

“Apologizing to my daughter for my actions so your dusty son [doesn’t] get away with ‘I’m sorry you feel that way,'” he wrote in the text overlay of the clip.

In another video, he emphasized the importance of allowing his daughters to express their feelings, listening to them, and letting them know that they’re being heard. He’s sending them the message that their feelings should never be dismissed and that they should expect their future partners to provide emotional support.

“Addressing my daughter’s emotions so she knows your dusty son better not try to just tell her to ‘calm down,'” wrote Eric.

He continued with this approach in other videos, such as when he films himself trying on aprons at the store, smashing stereotypes, and showing his daughters that household duties do not just fall onto women.

“Vibing with the kitchen section at Home Goods so your dusty son better knows cooking ain’t just a woman’s job,” he wrote.

