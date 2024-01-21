He’s Considering Divorcing His Wife After She Verbally Attacked Their Young Son So Badly Over An Innocent Mistake That Their Son Actually Wet Himself

This 34-year-old man and his wife, who is 36, have been happily married for eight years now, and they currently have two children– one of whom is from his wife’s previous marriage.

“And we haven’t had any major issues. Just life’s turmoil from time to time,” he said.

Since he and his wife’s youngest son, who is 5 years old, just began kindergarten last summer, his wife also decided to take two online college courses during the week. To clarify, though, his wife doesn’t currently have a job.

So, while he works long hours at his job, his wife normally takes care of the house and cooks dinner for their family. But, more recently, she’s been really stressed and busy working on her college courses to do anything else at home.

“It got to the point a couple of weeks ago where she forgot to pick up one of the kids, and I was called from work to pick him up,” he revealed.

Now, he realizes that his wife is just going through a stressful time, and he’s understanding of that. After all, he’s had plenty of stressful periods himself while being the sole breadwinner for their family, and he and his wife always worked through them together.

That’s why, since his wife has always been super supportive of him, he wanted to reciprocate the same treatment. However, just last week, she got so stressed out that she had a major outburst involving their youngest son, and now, it’s left him wondering what to do about their marriage.

It all began around dinnertime one evening when his son was helping set the table. At one point, he accidentally dropped a salad bowl, and it shattered– sending glass everywhere. So, they obviously couldn’t eat the salad anymore.

“My wife and I take a more gentle approach involving natural consequences with our parenting, in which accidents that happen are not scolded. But, we instead clean up our mess together and apologize,” he explained.

