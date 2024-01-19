He’s Excluding His Son’s Adopted Daughter From His Will, Since She’s “Proof” His Son Destroyed His Family

This man and his wife are both in their sixties, and they are considering retiring sometime in the near future.

As they are planning out this step, they are getting their finances organized. They decided to sell their home, as it’s really too large for the two of them and it’s unnecessary.

He and his wife want to move somewhere new, to a smaller home located in a more peaceful area.

He and his wife have three children, and all of them are adults with children of their own. He and his wife have one daughter, who has one child, and they have two sons; one son has two children, and the other son has two children and an adopted stepdaughter.

Their youngest son was married to his first wife when he cheated on her around a decade ago, which ended in divorce.

Their son then got married to the woman he cheated on his first wife with, and he adopted her daughter too.

He and his wife are intending to divide up all of their assets between their children and grandchildren, which means they’re excluding their youngest son’s adopted daughter from everything.

He and his wife had a family meeting to discuss their will, and they wanted to see if any of their kids were interested in purchasing their current home.

They also want to leave all of their heirlooms to their kids and give their grandkids money to pay for all of their college educations.

