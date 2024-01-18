He’s Pretty Much Paying His Wife To Sleep With Him, And He’s Convinced It Will Blow Up In His Face

This 42-year-old man has been married to his wife, who is the same age as him, for 14 years so far. They have two daughters, who are five and eight.

Now, back when he started a relationship with his wife, their personal life was excellent, though it dropped off as time wore on.

His wife would stop coming onto him and initiating, and any time he attempted to be physically close to her, she would say no.

“When I ask, she has several reasons she rotates through,” he explained. “We’re too old, nobody [sleeps together] very often, or she’s too big now.”

“She gained a lot of weight, and I know it bothers her, but I can’t say which came first. She always seems to believe we’ve [been together] in the last week or two, even if it’s been six months.”

“Since the kids were born, we [sleep together] 3 or 4 times a year, usually twice around Christmas and once or twice in the spring and fall. It’s the same every time, the way she’s decided it should be.”

He says their personal life has devolved into something that is really not ideal or exciting for him anymore.

For Christmas, he thoughtfully picked out a tiny present his wife loved. And then, they got physical for a short amount of time, but he was happy since his wife hasn’t taken the initiative in years.

His wife even asked him if there was anything else he would like for her to do, which completely shocked him.

