He’s Thinking Of Breaking Up With His Girlfriend After She Gave Him Zero Support On The Anniversary Of His Father’s Passing

When this 29-year-old was only 7, his father passed away. Understandably, the anniversary of his dad’s death is always a painful day, as well as other triggering days throughout the year.

The anniversary of his father’s passing was just a couple of days ago, and he was sad while thinking about his father and how much he missed him.

He let his girlfriend know how he was feeling, but she didn’t offer him any words of comfort or support at all. Instead, she seemed irritated that he was hurting.

“She didn’t say anything like, ‘Are you okay?’ or ‘I’m sorry.’ I didn’t need it, but it’s nice to feel like the person you’re in a relationship with cares about you being upset,” he said.

His girlfriend’s lack of emotional support deeply bothered him, and in anger, he left their apartment to go hang out with some of his friends.

Later, she called him to apologize, but her entire apology felt phony. During the conversation, she shamed him for grieving his father’s death, asking why he was still sad because his dad passed away 20 years ago.

Obviously, this comment was incredibly hurtful, but his girlfriend didn’t apologize for her insensitivity. As the argument continued, she finally cursed him out, and he hung up on her.

Because of the tension with his girlfriend, he decided to go out with his friends, and he didn’t get back to the apartment until 2:30 a.m.

He wondered if it had been a bad idea to stay out with his friends that late, but he chose to do so because of how upset he was. He needed some time and space away from his girlfriend before coming home.

