His Best Friend’s Getting Married In Less Than A Month, And She Just Confessed That She’s In Love With Him

Two years ago, this 35-year-old man sadly lost his wife. Since then, he has not been willing to date anyone new, as he still has a serious amount of trauma related to losing the love of his life.

He’s still so in love with his wife even in her absence, and he is not ready to move on and find another woman.

Instead of dating, he spends all of his time working or being with his 5-year-old daughter, who is a spitting image of his wife.

A year ago, his female best friend B ended up moving to the city where he lives, along with her fiancé.

He was still overwhelmed with grief, but B and her fiancé were so helpful and kind to both him and his young daughter.

Now, he and B have been best friends since they were back in elementary school. They also happened to be neighbors, too.

B is amazing, and they were glued to the hip when they were little, even though B is an extrovert and he’s an introvert.

Things between him and B have always been platonic, and they never tried to date one another as they were only friends.

He and B grew up and attended the same exact college, where he met his wife. He and his wife were inseparable from that day forward, and B really got a bit sad that he no longer spent as much time with her, which caused them to drift.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.