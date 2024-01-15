His Best Friend’s Wife Told His Friend That They Had An Affair, But It Was A Complete Lie, And None Of His Friends Believe Him

For the last eight years, this 35-year-old man and his wife, who is also 35, have been happily married, and they have two amazing children.

He met his good friend, Josh, 35, during their freshman year of college, and they’ve been close throughout the years. They both have a passion for technology, so they’ve always bonded over that. Josh has always been the person he reaches out to when he needs advice or a listening ear.

Five years ago, Josh started a relationship with his now-wife, Mary, 34, and their relationship was a roller coaster for the first four years. Mary would constantly end their relationship, and then she would later agree to get back together several months later.

“Mary has a very different set of morals than my wife or me. She is very loud, manipulative, and just craves attention. I also know that Mary cheated on Josh with at least two guys when they were dating but somehow convinced him that he was not putting enough effort into the relationship. Josh always blames himself for why Mary is not happy,” he said.

His wife is aware of the history of Mary and Josh’s relationship and how Mary can be, so over the years, she hasn’t interacted with Mary too often besides when they see her at parties with their other friends.

Last year, Mary and Josh got married, and sadly, a month ago, Josh discovered that Mary had been having another affair, this time with someone she worked with. Understandably, Josh was devastated by this, so he stayed at his and his wife’s house for a week.

When Josh went back home, he argued with Mary and told her to leave. Mary refused, and since he owned their home, he called the police, who escorted her out of the house. After the ordeal, Mary moved in with her parents, and he has been supporting Josh through this painful time. Last week, Josh filed the divorce paperwork.

This past Saturday, Mary and her father went to Josh’s house so that she could grab her belongings. Before this, he told Josh that he should try not to be home when Mary and her father were there, but Josh said that he wanted to monitor so that Mary didn’t take any of his things.

“During her visit, Josh got into a fight with Mary, and Mary told Josh that she had an affair with me while they were married, and we used to hook up in their bedroom. This is all 100% false. I have always known that Mary was trouble and kept my distance from her. I feel she is just trying to hurt Josh by saying that,” he explained.

