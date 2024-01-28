His Coworkers Are Collecting Money As A Gift For His Boss’ Baby, But He Doesn’t Think It’s Fair That He’s Expected To Contribute Funds When He Earns Less And Didn’t Get Anything After Having His Own Child

When this man and his wife welcomed their baby into the world two years ago, no one at his job even mentioned the pregnancy or thought to send him a gift.

“It even took my boss multiple weeks and three reminders to approve my parental leave when my son was born,” he recalled.

Yet, now that his boss’ wife is expecting a baby, everything is completely different in their office. In fact, during all of his team meetings over the past two weeks, his coworkers have actually begun asking their whole team to give their boss money for the baby!

Now, this left a really bad taste in his mouth for a few reasons. First of all, he obviously wasn’t given the same treatment when his wife had a child two years ago.

But, perhaps more importantly, he makes only a fraction of the income that his boss earns every year. Plus, the last year has been really tough on everyone in his industry– which is why he’s been earning even less money than he typically would.

That’s why he really doesn’t understand why he is expected to contribute financially to his boss’ growing family.

“Like, why does my boss need money, and why does he need it from me? This should be the other way around, in my opinion,” he explained.

Regardless, he actually received an email from a coworker with a payment link to send in money. So, he simply ignored the email.

Still, he then received a text message directly from his coworker, who is coordinating the gift, asking when he would be contributing his payment!

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.