His Daughter Got Pregnant, And He Told Her That If She Keeps The Baby, Then He’s Kicking Her Out Of The House

This man’s 20-year-old daughter currently lives with him. Tragically, his wife (his daughter’s mother) passed away in 2021.

Since then, he has been struggling financially. It’s been tough to pay all of their monthly expenses and survive.

Unfortunately, his daughter hasn’t been able to keep a job. Whenever she accepts a new job, she resigns soon after or is eventually laid off.

Since she’s his daughter, the idea of kicking her out of his house is painful. But at the same time, it’s been tough for him to financially support her.

“For Christmas, neither of us really had any money, so we did really small gifts this year. One of the gifts she gave me was a pregnancy test that indicated she was pregnant. I started panicking,” he said.

He felt nauseated thinking about supporting his daughter’s child as well as his daughter since she wouldn’t be able to work after giving birth.

When he reflected on how she seemed to assume he’d be happy about this pregnancy, this made it clear that she was going to keep the baby.

“I’ve explained to her that if she keeps the baby, I am going to kick her out of the house. She started arguing with me that I couldn’t do that,” he explained.

During the argument with his daughter, he doubled down on his decision to not allow her to continue living with him if she kept the baby.

