His Daughter Plans To Get Married And Move Out Right After Turning 18, So He Said He Wouldn’t Give Her An Allowance Anymore And That She’s On Her Own Financially

This man has a 17-year-old daughter, and she’s only known and been dating her boyfriend, who is 19, for eight months. Yet, she is already engaged, and his daughter plans on getting married when she turns 18-years-old in two months.

Apparently, his daughter’s now-fiancé still lives with his single mother in a two-bedroom apartment. So, after tying the knot, his daughter’s plan is to move in with her fiancé and his mother.

His daughter is not currently going to college, either. Instead, he said his daughter’s only goal is to “be a wife.”

“If she actually had career goals, she wouldn’t be getting married so quickly,” he said.

“It makes me sad, though, that she has no ambitions or dreams like other kids her age. Her only dream is to be a ‘wife.'”

Anyway, his daughter had been receiving $200 per month as an allowance, which covered the cost of her clothing, car insurance, and gas.

“And currently, I pay for her phone bill, food, and other necessities,” he added, “But she is going to be on her own for that when she moves out.”

More specifically, he told his daughter that after she gets married and moves out, he will no longer be providing her with an allowance anymore.

In his mind, married women should not be financially reliant on their parents. Not to mention, his daughter will encounter a lot more expenses when she isn’t living at home– bills that her allowance wouldn’t even begin to cover.

