His Female Best Friend Spilled Wine On His Wife At Their Wedding And Made Her Cry, So His Wife Wants Him To Get Rid Of His Friend

This 33-year-old man met his 31-year-old female best friend, Ailie, back in 2012 while they were in college.

As soon as he noticed Ailie, he was immediately attracted to her and even told her the night that he met her.

Ailie replied that she was super flattered, but she had a boyfriend. So, he forgot about Ailie, and three years later, he met his wife, Eliza.

He felt a spark with Eliza that he had never encountered before, and they really did click. Eliza had an incredible personality, and he knew Eliza was the woman he wanted to spend his life with well before he proposed to her.

Not that long ago, he began a new job in web design at an advertising company, and Ailie happened to already work there.

Ailie was one of the only people he knew at the new company, and they became closer because of it.

He admits that initially, everything was awkward between him and Ailie, given the “history” they had and the fact that Ailie is currently married to the boyfriend she had back when he hit on her.

“But there was no one else I knew at the firm, and we both had partners at this point, so it couldn’t hurt to be friends, right?” he said.

“And to be honest I’m glad because I feel like our chemistry as friends superseded any potential we might have had as a couple. She’s clever and has a bit of a cheeky personality. I’m quite dry and sarcastic myself, so I reckon we have a pretty fun dynamic.”

