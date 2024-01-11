His Fiancée’s Mom Said He’s Embarrassing For Buying A Cheap Engagement Ring, So He Threatened To Uninvite Her From The Wedding

This 34-year-old man has a 31-year-old fiancée named Emily, and since both of their families are lower class, they will be paying for their upcoming wedding without any help.

He and Emily have decided that a tinier, more relaxed wedding is right for them, as it will allow them to save up their money and use it on a downpayment for a larger home.

“I make significantly more than her (she’s a teacher, and I’m a doctor), so I told her I would take care of the majority of expenses like the venue, catering, and planner if she just paid for her dress and smaller stuff like that,” he explained.

“Last week, her parents hosted a party for us before the wedding, and her mom kept making comments about how she can’t believe how small our wedding will be or that we’re not hosting it at the fancy hotel downtown that’s “just so much better and elegant” than what I chose.”

“I even overheard her talking to her sister about how small the diamond is in Emily’s ring and that it’s embarrassing a doctor won’t treat her daughter better (I spent about 5k, which I thought was fair).”

Emily’s mom is obsessed with Emily getting to marry a doctor but feels the ring and the upcoming wedding don’t match up to what a doctor should be able to pay for.

He believes this all stems from Emily’s mom feeling humiliated about her own family’s financial status and that Emily’s mom was hopeful that Emily marrying a doctor would make her look better to her own family and friends.

While Emily’s mom was saying all these negative things about him, Emily couldn’t help but look super embarrassed.

She attempted to tell her mom everything was fine several times, and then Emily’s mom said she needs to learn how to stand up for herself.

