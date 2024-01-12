His Friend Has A Crush On His Sister, But She’s Not Interested, As She Says His Friend Doesn’t Know How To Do Laundry Or Clean Properly

This 28-year-old man’s friend, also 28, is single. Now, his friend recently mentioned to him that he has a crush on his single sister.

To be honest, he thought his sister and his friend might be a good match, considering they have a lot of similarities.

“She and my friend have similar educations (she is a dentist, and he is a chemical engineer) and political views (I know they both campaigned for the same candidate in the last provincial election). They both frequent the gym as well,” he said.

His sister has been hoping to find someone to date, and he told her that his friend has a crush on her.

In response, his sister rejected the idea, stating that she wouldn’t ever date someone like his friend.

He didn’t know what she was talking about, wondering at first if she assumed that she thought his friend was “a creep” or that he didn’t respect women.

“I was confused because my friend isn’t like that, and I wondered if she knew something I didn’t,” he explained.

“But it wasn’t about that. I asked her about it, and she said she doesn’t date men who use weaponized incompetence.”

“She told me she knows my friend doesn’t know how to do his own laundry, and he is content to let everyone else clean up after him.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.